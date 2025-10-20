Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5%

TSM opened at $295.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.