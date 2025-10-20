Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $241.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.07. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

