PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $819,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 62.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PEP opened at $153.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

