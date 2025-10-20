Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 510 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.13 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

