Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 26 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in ASML by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.9%

ASML stock opened at $1,029.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,059.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $864.28 and its 200-day moving average is $775.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

