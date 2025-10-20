International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Reduced by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $280.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.07 and its 200-day moving average is $261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

