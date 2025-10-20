Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 522 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 96.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

