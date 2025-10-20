557 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Bought by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,949,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,192 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.