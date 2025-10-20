Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Oracle Stock Down 6.7%

ORCL stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.40. The firm has a market cap of $832.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

