Brucke Financial Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Brucke Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average is $279.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

