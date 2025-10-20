Blue Trust Inc. Has $13.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.