First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Down 2.5%

First Solar stock opened at $231.85 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $212.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.56.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

