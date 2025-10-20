DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $296.99 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 752,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stryker were worth $296,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.76.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $374.67 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

