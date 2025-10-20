Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $661.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.