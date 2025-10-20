Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.58. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

