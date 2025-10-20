Diageo plc $DEO Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $97.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $139.96.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 516.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

