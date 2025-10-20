CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

