Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.2% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of INTU opened at $661.39 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.