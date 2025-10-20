FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $333.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.76. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.50 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.