Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires 326 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 215.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE DIS opened at $110.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

