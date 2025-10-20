Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Stock Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,530 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $300.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.18 and its 200-day moving average is $289.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.