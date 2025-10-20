GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,556,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $677.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GEV opened at $599.62 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.14. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.