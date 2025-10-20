First Interstate Bank Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

