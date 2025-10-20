Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 137 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

