Swan Global Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Swan Global Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $803.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $753.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $760.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.12.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

