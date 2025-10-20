Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

