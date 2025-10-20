Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of KMI opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

