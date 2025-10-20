Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 344 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $79.63 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $81.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

