Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $241.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

