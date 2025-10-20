Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after buying an additional 295,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CRM opened at $243.27 on Monday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total value of $543,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,525,280.79. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,903. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.