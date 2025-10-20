Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $536,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,361,179.27. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,903 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

