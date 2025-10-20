NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

