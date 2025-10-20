NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $67.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.