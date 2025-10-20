Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-On during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SNA stock opened at $339.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.68. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.81 and a 1-year high of $373.89.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Snap-On’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-On

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.