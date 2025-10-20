Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 131.6% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $495.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.85. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.29.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

