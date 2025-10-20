Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $280.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

