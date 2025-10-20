Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,510 shares of company stock worth $2,979,663. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

