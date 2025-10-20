Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after buying an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

