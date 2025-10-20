Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500 CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.85.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.9%

CYBR stock opened at $490.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $271.68 and a 12 month high of $514.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.