Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $40,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 over the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

