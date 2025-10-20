Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.