Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.21 Million Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 457.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,020 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roblox were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Roblox by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $4,372,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Roblox Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $132.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,485,929. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.