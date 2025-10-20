Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of XOM opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.