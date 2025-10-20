Alexis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Alexis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMAT opened at $224.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $232.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

