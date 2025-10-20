Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $280.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.