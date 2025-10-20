Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after buying an additional 1,302,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 943,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,275.32. The trade was a 20.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,727,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

