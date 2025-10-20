Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 19,027 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Aercap accounts for approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned about 0.07% of Aercap worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Aercap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aercap by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Aercap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Aercap by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $120.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.27.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.