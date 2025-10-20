Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases 989 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 148.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 659.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.84.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.46 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.