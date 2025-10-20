Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,381,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,372 shares of company stock worth $55,110,740 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $253.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

