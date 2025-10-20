Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 569 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

